Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). It is currently valued at $0.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.769, after setting-off with the price of $0.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.52.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, Wearable Devices Selected to Present at Best of CES 2023. The company was invited to present at the event highlighting trends and products from CES 2023 at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wearable Devices Ltd. shares are logging -88.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $5.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3822378 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) recorded performance in the market was 52.01%, having the revenues showcasing -24.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.80M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wearable Devices Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wearable Devices Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wearable Devices Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.01%. The shares increased approximately by 25.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.10% during last recorded quarter.