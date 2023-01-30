This is to seal it as VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are up 175.91% from its 52-week low

For the readers interested in the stock health of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN). It is currently valued at $0.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.2246, after setting-off with the price of $0.1948. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.192 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.19.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, Vistagen Announces First Participants Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PH10, an Investigational Pherine Nasal Spray for Major Depressive Disorder. Small U.S. Phase 1 trial with newly optimized formulation to confirm favorable safety profile from three previous clinical trials and facilitate Phase 2B development of PH10 as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder. You can read further details here

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2246 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $0.1030 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) full year performance was -85.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -88.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $1.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8787542 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recorded performance in the market was 105.73%, having the revenues showcasing 87.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.68M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

The Analysts eye on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1422, with a change in the price was noted +0.04. In a similar fashion, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +20.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,655,461 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTGN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.01%.

Considering, the past performance of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 105.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.93%, alongside a downfall of -85.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 123.29% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 87.03% during last recorded quarter.