The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is priced at $1.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.75 and reached a high price of $2.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.58. The stock touched a low price of $1.75.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, NUVVE REMINDS STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AT THE UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING. Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) (“Nuvve” or “the Company”) would like to remind its shareholders to vote ahead of its upcoming rescheduled 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) on January 25, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Pacific) Time. The methods for voting and submitting proxies are described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. You can read further details here

Nuvve Holding Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2700 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $0.6200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) full year performance was -71.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuvve Holding Corp. shares are logging -81.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 331.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2119771 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) recorded performance in the market was 183.58%, having the revenues showcasing 72.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.30M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nuvve Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1266, with a change in the price was noted -0.65. In a similar fashion, Nuvve Holding Corp. posted a movement of -25.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 365,346 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVVE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nuvve Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 183.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.25%, alongside a downfall of -71.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 322.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.73% during last recorded quarter.