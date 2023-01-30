The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA). It is currently valued at $13.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.46, after setting-off with the price of $14.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $13.8201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.18.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, JD Intra-city Chinese New Year Promotion Kicks Off with Uninterrupted On-demand Service during Holiday. JD.com’s omnichannel retail services JDDJ and JD Shop Now kicked off the JD Intra-city Chinese New Year (CNY) Grand Promotion on December 26th, 2022. Teaming up with retailers and brand owners, the platforms will provide uninterrupted on-demand shopping services to consumers across the country during Chinese New Year 2023, powered by the company’s Dada Now delivery network. You can read further details here

Dada Nexus Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.59 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $7.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) full year performance was 40.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -16.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 338.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.98 and $15.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1942004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was 87.52%, having the revenues showcasing 287.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.76B, as it employees total of 3132 workers.

The Analysts eye on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.77, with a change in the price was noted +7.31. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of +129.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,524,255 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Dada Nexus Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 87.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 103.27%, alongside a boost of 40.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 98.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 287.83% during last recorded quarter.