Qualtrics International Inc. (XM): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) was valued at $15.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.58 while reaching the peak value of $15.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.41. The stock current value is $15.53.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Leading Organizations Choose Qualtrics to Improve Customer Experiences and Reduce Costs. Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced that hundreds of organizations worldwide, including The BMW Group, Farmers Insurance and Principal Financial Group®, selected its customer experience solutions in the fourth quarter of 2022 to create extraordinary experiences for customers during an uncertain time. You can read further details here

Qualtrics International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.76 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $9.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) full year performance was -39.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualtrics International Inc. shares are logging -52.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.32 and $32.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1759167 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) recorded performance in the market was 49.61%, having the revenues showcasing 33.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.85B, as it employees total of 4808 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.78, with a change in the price was noted +3.99. In a similar fashion, Qualtrics International Inc. posted a movement of +34.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,862,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Qualtrics International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.80%, alongside a downfall of -39.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.88% during last recorded quarter.