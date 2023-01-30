Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) is priced at $1.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.125 and reached a high price of $1.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.10. The stock touched a low price of $1.05.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Phoenix Motorcars & Fermata Energy Form Long-Term Partnership for V2X Bidirectional Charging. Phoenix Motor Inc. (Nasdaq: PEV) (“Company” or “Phoenix”), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, announced the signing of an Equipment Testing Agreement with Fermata Energy LLC, a leading provider of V2X (vehicle-to-everything) bidirectional charging platforms. The Fermata Energy platform allows EVs to be utilized as mobile energy storage assets to send energy stored in EV batteries to the local grid or to a building when it is needed most, all while supporting grid resilience. V2X includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-building (V2B) projects. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix Motor Inc. shares are logging -82.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $8.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2606218 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) recorded performance in the market was 36.79%, having the revenues showcasing -39.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.50M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix Motor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6890, with a change in the price was noted -1.00. In a similar fashion, Phoenix Motor Inc. posted a movement of -40.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 77,105 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PEV is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

Raw Stochastic average of Phoenix Motor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Phoenix Motor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.79%. The shares increased approximately by 28.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.08% during last recorded quarter.