Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA), which is $0.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.886 after opening rate of $0.7349 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7349 before closing at $0.74.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Iveda Announces $1.5 Million Utilus Smart Pole Deployment in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Enabling A True Smart City Infrastructure [Updated]. Iveda is setting the standard for smart city technologies worldwide. You can read further details here

Iveda Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8860 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $0.5600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) full year performance was -94.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iveda Solutions Inc. shares are logging -94.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $15.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862943 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) recorded performance in the market was 49.55%, having the revenues showcasing 36.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.10M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

The Analysts eye on Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iveda Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6852, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Iveda Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -20.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 160,655 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IVDA is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Raw Stochastic average of Iveda Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Iveda Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.25%, alongside a downfall of -94.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.09% during last recorded quarter.