Market data suggests positive returns on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) is priced at $0.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.8017 and reached a high price of $0.83, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.80. The stock touched a low price of $0.625.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Long-Term Farmmi Customer Now Shipping to Chile. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced one of its long-term customers will be shipping a high-volume order to Chile, a growth market for both the customer and Farmmi. The latest order is for the Company’s popular dried Shiitake mushrooms. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8500 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $0.4110 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -85.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -88.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $6.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679374 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 76.07%, having the revenues showcasing 14.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.80M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Specialists analysis on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5734, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of -14.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 220,808 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.49%, alongside a downfall of -85.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.63% during last recorded quarter.