Heliogen Inc. (HLGN): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) was valued at $0.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.60 while reaching the peak value of $0.6859 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.5912. The stock current value is $0.66.Recently in News on December 28, 2022, Heliogen, Inc. Receives Continued Listing Notice from NYSE. Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy, today announced that on December 23, 2022, it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the average closing price of its common stock over the prior consecutive 30 trading-day period was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE. You can read further details here

Heliogen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7499 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/23/23.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) full year performance was -79.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heliogen Inc. shares are logging -90.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1189511 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) recorded performance in the market was -4.91%, having the revenues showcasing -62.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.58M, as it employees total of 150 workers.

The Analysts eye on Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Heliogen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3151, with a change in the price was noted -1.67. In a similar fashion, Heliogen Inc. posted a movement of -71.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,057,808 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLGN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Heliogen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Heliogen Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.87%, alongside a downfall of -79.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.06% during last recorded quarter.