Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Quarterly Performance is -22.81%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) was valued at $0.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.7614 while reaching the peak value of $0.9219 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7614. The stock current value is $2.03.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, Maxim Group LLC to Host the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET. Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference. The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 25th at 8:15 A.M. ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -66.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 185.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 42970255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) recorded performance in the market was 141.70%, having the revenues showcasing -22.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.40M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

The Analysts eye on Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Heart Test Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3932, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +41.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 479,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSCS is recording 1.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Raw Stochastic average of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64%.

Considering, the past performance of Heart Test Laboratories Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 141.70%. The shares increased approximately by 157.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 150.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.81% during last recorded quarter.