Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 45.72%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) was valued at $0.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.99 while reaching the peak value of $1.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9699. The stock current value is $1.18.Recently in News on December 11, 2022, Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Updated Interim Results at ASH 2022 for Novel T Cell Engager HPN217 in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Clinically active across a wide dose range (2.15 to 24 mg) in a Phase 1 trial of heavily pretreated patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. You can read further details here

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1900 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $0.6710 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) full year performance was -78.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -80.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $6.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2229573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) recorded performance in the market was 62.60%, having the revenues showcasing 24.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.20M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9338, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -30.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,414,132 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HARP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.72%, alongside a downfall of -78.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 36.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 93.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.87% during last recorded quarter.