CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 907.47K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), which is $2.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.17 after opening rate of $1.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.64 before closing at $1.68.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, CNEY Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Securities. CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (“CNEY”, or the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer its securities in a public offering. All of the securities are being offered by CNEY. In addition, CNEY intends to grant the underwriter in the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the securities offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

CN Energy Group. Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.17 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $0.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) full year performance was 26.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares are logging -25.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 375.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1878460 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) recorded performance in the market was 181.82%, having the revenues showcasing 15.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.09M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

The Analysts eye on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CN Energy Group. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.55, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, CN Energy Group. Inc. posted a movement of +5.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 605,939 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)

Raw Stochastic average of CN Energy Group. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.60%.

Considering, the past performance of CN Energy Group. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 181.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.61%, alongside a boost of 26.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 132.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 174.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.12% during last recorded quarter.