Buying a Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is priced at $18.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.17 and reached a high price of $20.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.85. The stock touched a low price of $18.25.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q22 GAAP EPS of $0.34 and Core EPS of $0.57; Full Year 2022 GAAP EPS of $2.50 and Core EPS of $2.49. John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary. You can read further details here

Flushing Financial Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.46 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $18.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/23.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) full year performance was -26.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flushing Financial Corporation shares are logging -27.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.24 and $25.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 524622 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) recorded performance in the market was -5.21%, having the revenues showcasing -6.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 591.51M, as it employees total of 523 workers.

Analysts verdict on Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Flushing Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.10, with a change in the price was noted -1.86. In a similar fashion, Flushing Financial Corporation posted a movement of -9.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 129,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FFIC is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Flushing Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Flushing Financial Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.73%, alongside a downfall of -26.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.18% during last recorded quarter.