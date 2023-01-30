Aterian Inc. (ATER): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Aterian Inc. (ATER) is priced at $1.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $1.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.36. The stock touched a low price of $1.25.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, Aterian Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Net Revenue Results. Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue Range $54.0 Million to $55.0 Million. You can read further details here

Aterian Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6500 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.7101 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Aterian Inc. (ATER) full year performance was -44.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aterian Inc. shares are logging -79.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $7.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10269385 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aterian Inc. (ATER) recorded performance in the market was 89.54%, having the revenues showcasing 33.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 104.30M, as it employees total of 156 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aterian Inc. (ATER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aterian Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2496, with a change in the price was noted -0.78. In a similar fashion, Aterian Inc. posted a movement of -34.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,147,856 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATER is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Aterian Inc. (ATER): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aterian Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aterian Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.96%, alongside a downfall of -44.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 101.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.94% during last recorded quarter.