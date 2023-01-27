The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS). It is currently valued at $0.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.98, after setting-off with the price of $0.7999. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.797 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.80.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, Cloopen Receives NYSE’s Grant of Extension Regarding Delayed Filing of 2021 Annual Report. Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) (“Cloopen” or the “Company”) today announced that it received a letter from NYSE Regulation indicating that NYSE’s Listings Operations Committee agreed to provide the Company with an additional trading period through May 17, 2023, subject to reassessment on an ongoing basis, to complete and file the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and any subsequent delayed filings pursuant to the NYSE’s late filer rules outlined in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. You can read further details here

Cloopen Group Holding Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9800 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $0.7041 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) full year performance was -56.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -63.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512801 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was 29.09%, having the revenues showcasing 0.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 149.38M, as it employees total of 1194 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8692, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Cloopen Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -12.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 95,085 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Cloopen Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.12%, alongside a downfall of -56.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.42% during last recorded quarter.