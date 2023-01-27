The clock is ticking: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is priced at $8.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.92 and reached a high price of $8.024, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.89. The stock touched a low price of $7.765.Recently in News on December 2, 2022, Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Capital One Securities 17th Annual Energy Conference in Houston, Texas at the Hotel ZaZa Museum District on Tuesday December 6, 2022. You can read further details here

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.14 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $6.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) full year performance was 119.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are logging -1.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $8.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1838795 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) recorded performance in the market was 8.67%, having the revenues showcasing 54.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B, as it employees total of 1327 workers.

The Analysts eye on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.92, with a change in the price was noted +3.86. In a similar fashion, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted a movement of +92.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,827,078 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HLX is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

Technical rundown of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83%.

Considering, the past performance of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 122.16%, alongside a boost of 119.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.83% during last recorded quarter.