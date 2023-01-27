The clock is ticking: Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

At the end of the latest market close, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) was valued at $8.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.70 while reaching the peak value of $8.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.56. The stock current value is $8.93.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, Chindata Won Prestigious Data Center Dynamics Award for the Second Time. On December 7th, one of the industry leaders in carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions, Chindata Group, (“Chindata” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), won the “Data Center Design Innovation Award” at the annual Data Center Dynamics Global Awards (the “DCD Awards”) in London. This marks the second time that Chindata has won the award, which is given to the organizations demonstrating their innovation in design and development techniques in the global data center industry. You can read further details here

Chindata Group Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.98 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $7.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) full year performance was 97.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -1.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $9.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1330179 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recorded performance in the market was 12.05%, having the revenues showcasing 48.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.26B, as it employees total of 1315 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.45, with a change in the price was noted +0.55. In a similar fashion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited posted a movement of +6.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,952,387 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CD is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical breakdown of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Chindata Group Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.17%, alongside a boost of 97.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.83% during last recorded quarter.