Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT). It is currently valued at $24.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $28.42, after setting-off with the price of $27.35. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $27.13.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares are logging -16.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $29.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 761953 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) recorded performance in the market was 36.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.22B, as it employees total of 3145 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.85%. The shares increased approximately by -2.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.30% in the period of the last 30 days.