Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.21 while reaching the peak value of $1.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.18. The stock current value is $1.31.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Remark Holdings Successfully Achieves Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence powered computer vision solutions, today announced that it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming that it has regained compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Accordingly, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has determined that the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and as a result, considers this matter now closed. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7600 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $1.0634 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was -84.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging -87.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1790479 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 19.09%, having the revenues showcasing -53.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.82M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4179, with a change in the price was noted -2.64. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -66.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 198,262 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Remark Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.30%, alongside a downfall of -84.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.35% during last recorded quarter.