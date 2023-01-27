Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) market price of $4.37 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), which is $4.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.68 after opening rate of $4.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.245 before closing at $4.57.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern / 8:30 a.m. Central. You can read further details here

Newpark Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.91 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $4.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) full year performance was 17.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newpark Resources Inc. shares are logging -11.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $4.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 894760 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) recorded performance in the market was 5.30%, having the revenues showcasing 29.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 404.09M, as it employees total of 1565 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.64, with a change in the price was noted +1.62. In a similar fashion, Newpark Resources Inc. posted a movement of +58.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 561,098 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NR is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Raw Stochastic average of Newpark Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Newpark Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.78%, alongside a boost of 17.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.67% during last recorded quarter.