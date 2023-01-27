Investors have a limited window left to buy OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), which is $0.90 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.97 after opening rate of $0.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.90 before closing at $0.95.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Organigram Provides NASDAQ Listing Update. Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI; NASDAQ: OGI), today announced that it received notification (the “Notification”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) for continued listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, since the closing bid price for the Company’s common shares listed on NASDAQ was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive trading days. NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) requires the common shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”), and NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. You can read further details here

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0300 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.7487 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) full year performance was -35.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares are logging -51.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $1.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1349507 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) recorded performance in the market was 12.92%, having the revenues showcasing -2.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 363.51M, as it employees total of 921 workers.

Analysts verdict on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9392, with a change in the price was noted -0.14. In a similar fashion, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -13.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,205,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OGI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.43%, alongside a downfall of -35.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.85% during last recorded quarter.