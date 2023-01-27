Inter & Co Inc. (INTR): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) was valued at $2.59. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.66 while reaching the peak value of $2.7401 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.45. The stock current value is $2.50.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Inter&Co Unveils Long-Term Growth Targets. The “60-30-30” plan aims to reach 60 million clients, ˜30% cost-to-income ratio and ˜30% ROE by 2027. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inter & Co Inc. shares are logging -46.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $4.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 535757 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) recorded performance in the market was 5.49%, having the revenues showcasing -11.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 995.12M, as it employees total of 3898 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.79, with a change in the price was noted -1.70. In a similar fashion, Inter & Co Inc. posted a movement of -40.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,292 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INTR is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Inter & Co Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.46%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Inter & Co Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.49%. The shares increased approximately by -1.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.35% during last recorded quarter.