HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.37

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is priced at $59.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $57.96 and reached a high price of $59.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $57.49. The stock touched a low price of $57.47.Recently in News on January 17, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast. HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 on February 24, 2023, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HF Sinclair and HEP have scheduled a joint webcast conference on February 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results. You can read further details here

HF Sinclair Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $59.40 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $48.44 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) full year performance was 70.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HF Sinclair Corporation shares are logging -10.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.14 and $66.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1845464 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) recorded performance in the market was 14.05%, having the revenues showcasing -1.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.46B, as it employees total of 4208 workers.

Specialists analysis on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HF Sinclair Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.72, with a change in the price was noted +8.08. In a similar fashion, HF Sinclair Corporation posted a movement of +15.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,163,030 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DINO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.51%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.20%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.59%, alongside a boost of 70.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.10% during last recorded quarter.