Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ), which is $0.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.345 after opening rate of $0.3303 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.27 before closing at $0.29.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, Helbiz Company Wheels Re-Launches Shared Micro-Mobility in the Miami Area. Wheels is re-launching its shared micro-mobility service in the Town of Miami Lakes. You can read further details here

Helbiz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5540 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $0.1129 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) full year performance was -92.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helbiz Inc. shares are logging -93.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 151.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $4.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 48238309 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recorded performance in the market was 120.08%, having the revenues showcasing 0.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.53M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

Analysts verdict on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2750, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Helbiz Inc. posted a movement of -56.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 33,952,617 in trading volumes.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Helbiz Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.30%, alongside a downfall of -92.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 133.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 88.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.81% during last recorded quarter.