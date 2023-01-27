Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 15.50M

At the end of the latest market close, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) was valued at $0.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1347 while reaching the peak value of $0.1459 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1203. The stock current value is $0.11.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend. St. Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 5, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or “EEG”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend for its 10.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (“Stock A Preferred Stock”) for January 2023. You can read further details here

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.2380 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $0.0667 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) full year performance was -95.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -97.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12909557 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was 58.88%, having the revenues showcasing -13.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.41M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

Specialists analysis on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1394, with a change in the price was noted -0.32. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of -74.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,306,497 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.79%, alongside a downfall of -95.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 69.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 28.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.07% during last recorded quarter.