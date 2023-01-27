DocGo Inc. (DCGO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 806.21K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DocGo Inc. (DCGO), which is $9.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.995 after opening rate of $9.62 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.30 before closing at $9.49.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, DocGo Partners with Redirect Health to Deliver Affordable, On-Demand Urgent Mobile Healthcare to Redirect Health Patients in New Jersey and New York. DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced a partnership with Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions for businesses and employees nationwide, to provide on-demand, urgent mobile care to patients in New Jersey and New York. Through Redirect Health’s referral team, DocGo On-Demand mobile services are called into action, preventing potential emergency room visits and ultimately lowering costs while facilitating high-quality patient care. The partnership will enable DocGo to provide its rapid, in-home mobile health services to thousands of Redirect Health’s members across New Jersey and New York. You can read further details here

DocGo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.99 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $6.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) full year performance was 54.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DocGo Inc. shares are logging -13.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 99.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.96 and $11.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1251472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DocGo Inc. (DCGO) recorded performance in the market was 39.89%, having the revenues showcasing -5.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 944.59M, as it employees total of 1706 workers.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DocGo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.64, with a change in the price was noted -0.10. In a similar fashion, DocGo Inc. posted a movement of -1.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 771,501 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DCGO is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of DocGo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.80%.

If we look into the earlier routines of DocGo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.13%, alongside a boost of 54.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.27% during last recorded quarter.