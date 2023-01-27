Do American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) beta value of 1.50 signposts another twist?

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is priced at $16.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.54 and reached a high price of $16.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.61. The stock touched a low price of $15.73.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, American Airlines Cargo Partnership Delivers Humanitarian Supplies to Haiti. American Airlines Cargo is taking part in a global effort to transport life-saving medical and sanitation supplies to Haiti as the nation struggles to control a deadly cholera outbreak. In partnership with Airlink, a nonprofit humanitarian organization dedicated to bringing critical aid to communities in crisis, American is carrying more than 55 tons of medical supplies from Europe to Miami, where they will be staged for distribution to Haiti. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.64 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $12.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was 0.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -23.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.65 and $21.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8321128 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 30.58%, having the revenues showcasing 16.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.76B, as it employees total of 123400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.89, with a change in the price was noted +3.47. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +26.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 31,022,412 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Airlines Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.90%, alongside a boost of 0.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.24% during last recorded quarter.