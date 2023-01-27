Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) was valued at $2.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.50 while reaching the peak value of $2.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.31. The stock current value is $2.34.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Wins Global Banking & Finance Awards® Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2022 and Next 100 Global Awards 2022. Diebold Nixdorf, a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, recently was named Best Banking Technology Solutions Provider Europe 2022 by Global Banking & Finance Review®. The company won the prestigious award for its contributions to the technology sector for the second time in three years, having previously won the honor in 2020. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf was presented with the Next 100 Global Awards 2022 – Technology Solutions Provider award, which recognizes exciting, innovative and promising businesses from around the world that are at the forefront of strategy, achievements, dedication and leadership. You can read further details here

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.57 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) full year performance was -75.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares are logging -76.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $10.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1210853 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) recorded performance in the market was 64.79%, having the revenues showcasing 12.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 175.87M, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.27, with a change in the price was noted -1.28. In a similar fashion, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted a movement of -35.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,563,295 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.18%, alongside a downfall of -75.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.50% during last recorded quarter.