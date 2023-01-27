Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH), which is $31.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.325 after opening rate of $30.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $30.64 before closing at $30.71.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Equitable Holdings, Inc. Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The company will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. You can read further details here

Equitable Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.33 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $28.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) full year performance was -4.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Equitable Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.61 and $37.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2625646 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) recorded performance in the market was 9.06%, having the revenues showcasing 6.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.33B, as it employees total of 7800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Equitable Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.53, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +5.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,458,303 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EQH is recording 6.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.25.

Technical breakdown of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Raw Stochastic average of Equitable Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Equitable Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.48%, alongside a downfall of -4.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.61% during last recorded quarter.