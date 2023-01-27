Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), which is $46.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.717 after opening rate of $43.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.06 before closing at $43.94.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Analysts and Executives Converge February 2nd at the 30th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum. Emerald Advisers, LLC celebrated 30 years of managing client funds in 2022, and its portfolio managers and research analysts help kick off 2023 by presenting their insights and outlook for the new year at the 30th Annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum on February 2nd in King of Prussia, PA. You can read further details here

Carpenter Technology Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.72 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $35.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) full year performance was 53.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are logging 3.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.76 and $44.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 810602 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) recorded performance in the market was 25.83%, having the revenues showcasing 25.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.20B, as it employees total of 4100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Carpenter Technology Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.10, with a change in the price was noted +13.69. In a similar fashion, Carpenter Technology Corporation posted a movement of +41.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,608 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Technical breakdown of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Carpenter Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Carpenter Technology Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.66%, alongside a boost of 53.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.96% during last recorded quarter.