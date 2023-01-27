Buying a Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN), which is $0.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3575 after opening rate of $0.3478 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.315 before closing at $0.32.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Mullen Announces Key Hires Across EV Programs. Mullen adds key hires in support of commercial and consumer vehicle programs across product development, manufacturing and commercial sales. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.4775 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $0.2538 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -90.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -92.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $4.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 81796709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was 11.57%, having the revenues showcasing -37.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 501.15M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Specialists analysis on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3304, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -47.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 190,958,594 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.28%, alongside a downfall of -90.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.20% during last recorded quarter.