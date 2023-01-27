Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.96M

At the end of the latest market close, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) was valued at $0.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.32 while reaching the peak value of $0.325 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2911. The stock current value is $0.30.

Borqs Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3416 on 01/20/23, with the lowest value was $0.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) full year performance was -94.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are logging -95.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $7.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 942324 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) recorded performance in the market was 42.24%, having the revenues showcasing -64.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.18M, as it employees total of 307 workers.

Analysts verdict on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borqs Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5475, with a change in the price was noted -0.89. In a similar fashion, Borqs Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -75.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,069,286 in trading volumes.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Borqs Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Borqs Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.33%, alongside a downfall of -94.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.57% during last recorded quarter.