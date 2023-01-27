Boiling and ready to burst as Genius Group Limited (GNS) last month performance was 854.99%

At the end of the latest market close, Genius Group Limited (GNS) was valued at $3.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.98 while reaching the peak value of $4.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.10. The stock current value is $3.38.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Genius Group Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R). RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -90.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1022.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6318922 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was 902.12%, having the revenues showcasing 133.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.88M, as it employees total of 241 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genius Group Limited (GNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.81. In a similar fashion, Genius Group Limited posted a movement of +33.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,474,057 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNS is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.77%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 902.12%. The shares increased approximately by 58.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 854.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.10% during last recorded quarter.