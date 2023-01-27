Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.67M in the recent 3 months

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is priced at $254.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $256.54 and reached a high price of $256.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $256.54. The stock touched a low price of $253.01.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen’s senior management team. You can read further details here

Amgen Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $276.84 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $253.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/23.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) full year performance was 13.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amgen Inc. shares are logging -14.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $214.39 and $296.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2521601 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amgen Inc. (AMGN) recorded performance in the market was -2.95%, having the revenues showcasing -1.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.37B, as it employees total of 24200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Amgen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 260.56, with a change in the price was noted +9.38. In a similar fashion, Amgen Inc. posted a movement of +3.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,673,198 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMGN is recording 10.60 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.17.

Technical breakdown of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Raw Stochastic average of Amgen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.49%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amgen Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.26%, alongside a boost of 13.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.97% during last recorded quarter.