This is to seal it as Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) shares are up 12.93% from its 52-week low

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is priced at $12.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.26 and reached a high price of $12.66, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.99. The stock touched a low price of $11.26.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Crescent Energy Announces Pricing of $400 Million Private Placement of 9.250% Senior Notes Due 2028. Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) (“we” or “our”) announced today that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance LLC (the “Issuer”) has priced its previously announced private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), to eligible purchasers of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes mature on February 15, 2028 and pay interest at the rate of 9.250% per year, payable on February 15 and August 15 of each year. The first interest payment on the Notes will be made on August 15, 2023. The Notes were priced at par. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by all of the Issuer’s subsidiaries that guarantee its existing notes and the indebtedness under its revolving credit facility. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility. This offering is expected to close on February 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Crescent Energy Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.55 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $10.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) full year performance was -6.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crescent Energy Company shares are logging -37.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.83 and $19.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 521647 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) recorded performance in the market was 2.00%, having the revenues showcasing -16.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.07B, as it employees total of 700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Crescent Energy Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.78, with a change in the price was noted -4.90. In a similar fashion, Crescent Energy Company posted a movement of -28.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 468,846 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRGY is recording 1.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.63.

Technical breakdown of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.63%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crescent Energy Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.05%, alongside a downfall of -6.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.06% during last recorded quarter.