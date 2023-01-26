TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) was valued at $107.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $107.38 while reaching the peak value of $108.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $106.62. The stock current value is $101.02.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, TD SYNNEX Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase. TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) (“TD SYNNEX” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of a secondary public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $97.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by certain entities managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The offering is expected to close on or about January 30, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. TD SYNNEX will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the offering. You can read further details here

TD SYNNEX Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $111.57 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $93.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) full year performance was 3.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TD SYNNEX Corporation shares are logging -12.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $78.86 and $115.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1682430 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) recorded performance in the market was 13.91%, having the revenues showcasing 22.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.01B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TD SYNNEX Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 94.93, with a change in the price was noted +6.56. In a similar fashion, TD SYNNEX Corporation posted a movement of +6.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNX is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TD SYNNEX Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TD SYNNEX Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.80%, alongside a boost of 3.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.97% during last recorded quarter.