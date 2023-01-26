Take note of this Trade Activity: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

At the end of the latest market close, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) was valued at $45.72. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.51 while reaching the peak value of $46.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.415. The stock current value is $46.46.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Wheaton Precious Metals Maintains Strong Cash Operating Margins in the Third Quarter of 2022. Designated News ReleaseTHIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. You can read further details here

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $46.53 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $39.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) full year performance was 15.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares are logging -10.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.62 and $51.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3006813 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) recorded performance in the market was 18.88%, having the revenues showcasing 42.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.84B, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.43, with a change in the price was noted +15.96. In a similar fashion, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. posted a movement of +52.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,522,829 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 99.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.17%, alongside a boost of 15.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 42.21% during last recorded quarter.