Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) was up 5.59%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI), which is $0.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.628 after opening rate of $0.5629 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.52 before closing at $0.57.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Management Changes. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, announced today that Francois J. Lebel, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will step down from his role to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately. The company’s clinical development function will be led by Dr. Shanta Chawla, Vice President, Clinical Development, also effective immediately. Dr. Chawla was the principal physician on the ROLVEDON™ (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection Phase 3 program and was instrumental in successfully navigating the BLA submission that resulted in the drug’s approval. Dr. Lebel will serve as a consultant to Spectrum through March 2023 to facilitate a seamless transition. You can read further details here

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6400 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $0.3700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) full year performance was -36.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -61.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2096505 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) recorded performance in the market was 63.04%, having the revenues showcasing 46.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 113.95M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5432, with a change in the price was noted -0.55. In a similar fashion, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -47.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,385,898 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPPI is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.79.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.55%, alongside a downfall of -36.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 77.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.57% during last recorded quarter.