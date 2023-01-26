Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), which is $14.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.365 after opening rate of $11.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.73 before closing at $11.21.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Qualtrics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Full Year 2022 total revenue of $1,458.6M, up 36% year over year. You can read further details here

Qualtrics International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.00 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $9.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) full year performance was -56.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualtrics International Inc. shares are logging -55.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.32 and $32.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10251754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) recorded performance in the market was 8.00%, having the revenues showcasing 6.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.35B, as it employees total of 4808 workers.

The Analysts eye on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.70, with a change in the price was noted +2.78. In a similar fashion, Qualtrics International Inc. posted a movement of +23.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,707,592 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Qualtrics International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.97%, alongside a downfall of -56.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.97% during last recorded quarter.