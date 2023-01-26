Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) was valued at $20.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.99 while reaching the peak value of $20.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.55. The stock current value is $16.50.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Paragon 28, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering. Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) (“Paragon”), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. 3,750,000 shares in the offering are being offered for sale by Paragon and 2,750,000 shares are being offered for sale by certain selling securityholders. In addition, Paragon and the selling securityholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 and 412,500 shares of Paragon’s common stock, respectively, at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering to Paragon are expected to be approximately $63.8 million. Paragon will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling securityholders. The offering is expected to close on January 30, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Paragon 28 Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.49 on 01/06/23, with the lowest value was $16.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/23.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) full year performance was 36.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paragon 28 Inc. shares are logging -23.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.35 and $21.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1735581 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) recorded performance in the market was 5.08%, having the revenues showcasing 10.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 343 workers.

The Analysts eye on Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.82, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Paragon 28 Inc. posted a movement of -1.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 221,951 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FNA is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA)

Raw Stochastic average of Paragon 28 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Paragon 28 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.19%, alongside a boost of 36.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.76% during last recorded quarter.