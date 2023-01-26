Market data suggests positive returns on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

At the end of the latest market close, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) was valued at $34.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.65 while reaching the peak value of $36.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.33. The stock current value is $36.19.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Supplier Selects Aehr FOX System for Wafer Level Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Devices for Automotive Electric Vehicles. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor production test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that a new customer has selected its FOX-PTM test and burn-in system to be used for qualification and production wafer level test and burn-in of their silicon carbide devices for automotive electric vehicles. You can read further details here

Aehr Test Systems had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.63 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $17.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) full year performance was 205.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aehr Test Systems shares are logging 2.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.71 and $35.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1752880 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) recorded performance in the market was 80.05%, having the revenues showcasing 64.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 875.07M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aehr Test Systems a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.92, with a change in the price was noted +21.65. In a similar fashion, Aehr Test Systems posted a movement of +148.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,685,305 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Aehr Test Systems in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Aehr Test Systems, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 255.85%, alongside a boost of 205.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.50% during last recorded quarter.