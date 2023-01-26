Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Major Movement on the Horizon

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is priced at $56.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.73 and reached a high price of $57.735, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $57.39. The stock touched a low price of $56.40.Recently in News on January 20, 2023, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Updates Timing of Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Related Conference Call. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”, the “Company”, or “we”) has revised the timing of its 2022 fourth quarter earnings release and expects to release its fourth quarter results after market close on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Additionally, Knight-Swift will host a live conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters following its earnings press release. (Please note that since the call is expected to begin promptly as scheduled, you will need to join a few minutes before that time.) Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the Company’s website and will be available to download just before the scheduled conference call. To view the presentation, please visit https://investor.knight-swift.com/, “Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation.”. You can read further details here

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.11 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $52.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) full year performance was 0.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.50 and $58.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 789577 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) recorded performance in the market was 9.50%, having the revenues showcasing 18.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.09B, as it employees total of 27400 workers.

Specialists analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.91, with a change in the price was noted +5.98. In a similar fashion, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +11.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,954,678 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KNX is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Trends and Technical analysis: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.53%, alongside a boost of 0.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.48% during last recorded quarter.