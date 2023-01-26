Impinj Inc. (PI): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Impinj Inc. (PI), which is $124.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $126.59 after opening rate of $126.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $121.315 before closing at $128.61.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Impinj Announces Preliminary Fourth-Quarter 2022 Revenue Ahead of Participation at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it expects fourth-quarter 2022 revenue to exceed $76 million, above its prior guidance of $71.5 – $73.5 million. You can read further details here

Impinj Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $137.54 on 01/23/23, with the lowest value was $103.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Impinj Inc. (PI) full year performance was 58.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Impinj Inc. shares are logging -9.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.74 and $137.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 575348 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Impinj Inc. (PI) recorded performance in the market was 13.92%, having the revenues showcasing 46.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.21B, as it employees total of 332 workers.

The Analysts eye on Impinj Inc. (PI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Impinj Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 103.98, with a change in the price was noted +35.10. In a similar fashion, Impinj Inc. posted a movement of +39.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 415,651 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PI is recording 133.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 133.24.

Technical rundown of Impinj Inc. (PI)

Raw Stochastic average of Impinj Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.52%.

Considering, the past performance of Impinj Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 82.40%, alongside a boost of 58.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.90% during last recorded quarter.