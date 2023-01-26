Here is why Under Armour Inc. (UA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.81%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Under Armour Inc. (UA). It is currently valued at $10.41. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.41, after setting-off with the price of $10.135. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.34.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec. 31, 2022) results on February 8, 2023, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results. You can read further details here

Under Armour Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.74 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $8.87 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) full year performance was -36.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Under Armour Inc. shares are logging -41.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.74 and $17.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2488412 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Under Armour Inc. (UA) recorded performance in the market was 16.70%, having the revenues showcasing 64.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.01B.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.90, with a change in the price was noted +2.82. In a similar fashion, Under Armour Inc. posted a movement of +37.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,231,333 in trading volumes.

Under Armour Inc. (UA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Under Armour Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.49%, alongside a downfall of -36.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 64.98% during last recorded quarter.