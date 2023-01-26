Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) was valued at $0.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2618 while reaching the peak value of $0.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.25. The stock current value is $0.36.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) full year performance was -98.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -97.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $16.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8070242 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recorded performance in the market was 23.46%, having the revenues showcasing 15.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.89M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3139, with a change in the price was noted -0.55. In a similar fashion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -60.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,007,310 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.95%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.17%, alongside a downfall of -98.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.56% during last recorded quarter.