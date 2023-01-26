CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) market price of $25.33 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO), which is $25.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $25.34 after opening rate of $23.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.46 before closing at $23.47.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, CNO Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) will report results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. You can read further details here

CNO Financial Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.34 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $22.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) full year performance was 2.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CNO Financial Group Inc. shares are logging -5.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.56 and $26.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1519843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) recorded performance in the market was 10.85%, having the revenues showcasing 23.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.84B, as it employees total of 3350 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.22, with a change in the price was noted +6.92. In a similar fashion, CNO Financial Group Inc. posted a movement of +37.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 768,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNO is recording 3.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.00.

Technical breakdown of CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO)

Raw Stochastic average of CNO Financial Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CNO Financial Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.59%, alongside a boost of 2.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.38% during last recorded quarter.