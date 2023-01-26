Buying a Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) was valued at $14.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.54 while reaching the peak value of $18.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.69. The stock current value is $18.25.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Millicom (Tigo) confirms discussions on a potential transaction. Millicom (Tigo) confirms discussions on a potential transaction. You can read further details here

Millicom International Cellular S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.31 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $12.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) full year performance was -12.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Millicom International Cellular S.A. shares are logging -19.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.22 and $22.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2227654 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) recorded performance in the market was 44.50%, having the revenues showcasing 68.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.11B, as it employees total of 20687 workers.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.81, with a change in the price was noted +4.08. In a similar fashion, Millicom International Cellular S.A. posted a movement of +28.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 192,094 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIGO is recording 2.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.15.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Millicom International Cellular S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Millicom International Cellular S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.69%, alongside a downfall of -12.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.05% during last recorded quarter.