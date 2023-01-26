Biotricity Inc. (BTCY): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY), which is $0.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7931 after opening rate of $0.793 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7232 before closing at $0.78.Recently in News on January 26, 2023, Biotricity Signs Distribution Agreement With Top 5 Distributor for its Cardiac Monitoring Solutions. Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) (“Biotricity” or the “Company”), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it has signed its second distribution agreement with a top five US medical device distributor for the marketing and distribution of its two cardiac monitoring solutions (CMS) designed for cardiologists’ patient use – Bioflux® and BiotresTM. You can read further details here

Biotricity Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9700 on 01/26/23, with the lowest value was $0.3992 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) full year performance was -75.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biotricity Inc. shares are logging -75.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1696488 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) recorded performance in the market was 73.66%, having the revenues showcasing -29.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.88M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

The Analysts eye on Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Biotricity Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8917, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Biotricity Inc. posted a movement of -27.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 231,603 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Biotricity Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Biotricity Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.94%, alongside a downfall of -75.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.91% during last recorded quarter.