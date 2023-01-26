Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) was valued at $49.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $49.50 while reaching the peak value of $51.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $49.41. The stock current value is $51.05.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Alaska Airlines eliminates inflight plastic cups: West Coast-based airline becomes first U.S. carrier to replace plastic with planet-friendly alternative. Alaska Airlines announced today the completion of our transition to paper cups for inflight beverages, a move which eliminates more than 55 million plastic cups annually and replaces them with a more planet-friendly alternative. The change to paper cups makes Alaska Airlines the first U.S. airline to eliminate plastic cups. Combined with our Boxed Water™ partnership, these changes eliminate 2.2 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, the equivalent weight of 24 Boeing 737s. You can read further details here

Alaska Air Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.46 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $41.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) full year performance was -0.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alaska Air Group Inc. shares are logging -17.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.19 and $61.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2359514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) recorded performance in the market was 18.89%, having the revenues showcasing 19.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.42B, as it employees total of 20550 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alaska Air Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.53, with a change in the price was noted +7.49. In a similar fashion, Alaska Air Group Inc. posted a movement of +17.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,459,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALK is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)

Raw Stochastic average of Alaska Air Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.40%, alongside a downfall of -0.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.89% during last recorded quarter.