Verastem Inc. (VSTM): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Verastem Inc. (VSTM). It is currently valued at $0.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.63, after setting-off with the price of $0.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.605 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.61.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, Verastem Oncology Announces Up to $60 Million Private Placement Offering of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock. Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell approximately 2.1 million shares of its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) to affiliates of BVF Partners L.P. in a private placement to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $60 million in two tranches, before deducting fees to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The initial tranche, consisting of 1.2 million shares of Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of approximately $30 million, representing a purchase price per common share equal to $0.5901, is anticipated to close on January 27, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The second tranche, consisting of 0.9 million shares of Preferred Stock for gross proceeds of approximately $30 million, resulting in a purchase price per common share equal to $0.75, will close within seven trading days of the Company’s common stock trading for a 10-day volume weighted average price of at least $1.125 per share with aggregate trading volume during the same 10-day period of at least $25 million within 18 months from the closing date of the initial tranche. You can read further details here

Verastem Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6400 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $0.3937 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) full year performance was -58.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verastem Inc. shares are logging -69.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.29 and $2.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1258758 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) recorded performance in the market was 51.58%, having the revenues showcasing 95.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.71M, as it employees total of 48 workers.

Specialists analysis on Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Verastem Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5744, with a change in the price was noted -0.54. In a similar fashion, Verastem Inc. posted a movement of -46.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,373,388 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSTM is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.39.

Trends and Technical analysis: Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.53%, alongside a downfall of -58.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 95.48% during last recorded quarter.